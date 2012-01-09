(Adds quotes and details throughout)
By Chris Buckley
BEIJING Jan 9 China's Ministry of Defence
warned the United States on Monday to be "careful in its words
and actions" after announcing a defence rethink that stresses
responding to China's rise by shoring up U.S. alliances and
bases across Asia.
The statement from the ministry spokesman Geng Yansheng was
Beijing's fullest reaction so far to the new U.S. strategy
unveiled last week. It echoed the mix of wariness and outward
restraint that has marked China's response to the Obama
administration's "pivot" to Asia since late last year.
"We have noted that the United States issued this guide to
its defence strategy, and we will closely observe the impact
that U.S. military strategic adjustment has on the Asia-Pacific
region and on global security developments," Geng said in a
statement issued on the ministry's website (www.mod.gov.cn).
"The accusations levelled at China by the U.S. side in this
document are totally baseless," said Geng.
"We hope that the United States will flow with the tide of
the era, and deal with China and the Chinese military in an
objective and rational way, will be careful in its words and
actions, and do more that is beneficial to the development of
relations between the two countries and their militaries."
The new U.S. strategy promises to boost strength in Asia in
an attempt to counter China's growing ability to check U.S.
power in the region, even as U.S. forces draw back elsewhere
across the globe.
Under the new strategy, the United States will maintain
large bases in Japan and South Korea and deploy U.S. Marines,
navy ships and aircraft to Australia's Northern Territory.
The strategy calls for countering potential attempts by
China and Iran to block U.S. capabilities in areas like the
South China Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.
China has sought to balance voicing its wariness about the
U.S. moves with its desire for steady relations with Washington,
especially as both sides grapple with domestic politics this
year, when President Barack Obama faces a re-election fight and
China's ruling Communist Party undergoes a leadership handover.
So far, Beijing officials have avoided the usual
high-pitched assertions that Washington is bent on encircling
China, a view widely echoed by popular Chinese newspapers and
websites.
GROWING CONCERN
The expanded U.S. military presence in Asia is based on a
miscalculation of Beijing's intent to modernise its military
defences, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"The accusation targeting China in the document has no
basis, and is fundamentally unrealistic," Foreign Ministry
spokesman Liu Weimin said at a regular news conference, in
response to a question from state media about whether China
poses a threat to U.S. security.
"China adheres to the path of peaceful development, an
independent and peaceful foreign policy and a defensive national
defence policy," Liu added.
Still, there is growing concern in the United States and
Asia about China's military developments in recent years.
China has been expanding its naval might, with submarines
and a maiden aircraft carrier, and has also increased its
missile and surveillance capabilities, extending its offensive
reach in the region and unnerving its neighbours.
The disputed ownership of oil-rich reefs and islands in the
South China Sea, through which $5 trillion dollars in trade
sails annually, is one of the biggest security threats in Asia.
China is seen by many neighbours as increasingly assertive
on the high seas, with several incidents in the past year in the
South China Sea, waters claimed wholly or in part by China,
Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.
But Chinese President Hu Jintao has made clear he wants to
avoid repeating the rifts that soured ties with Washington in
the first half of 2011. Hu retires from power late in 2012 and
his almost-certain successor, Vice President Xi Jinping, is
likely to visit the United States in coming months.
