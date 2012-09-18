By David Alexander
BEIJING, Sept 18 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta urged China on Tuesday to allow closer military contacts
to reduce the risk of confrontation, as the two powers grapple
with a volatile territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.
Panetta's trip to Beijing for talks with senior Chinese
military and government leaders has coincided with an eruption
in tension over rival claims by Japan and China to a cluster of
islands in the East China Sea.
He told Defence Minister Liang Guanglie that Washington and
Beijing should foster closer military contacts and avoid
misunderstandings that could spiral into confrontation.
"Our goal is to have the United States and China establish
the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and the
key to that is to establish a strong military-to-military
relationship," Panetta said in opening remarks that reporters
were allowed to observe.
Pentagon officials have long complained that China has not
been candid enough about its rapid military build-up, whereas
Chinese officials have accused Washington of viewing their
country in suspicious, "Cold War" terms.
"The key is to have senior level actions like we are
engaging in that reduce the potential for miscalculation, that
foster greater understanding and that expand trust between our
two countries," Panetta said.
Over past days, anti-Japan protests have erupted across
China, including attacks on Japanese cars and restaurants.
They were triggered by anger over Japan's decision last week
to buy a tiny group of disputed islands - which Tokyo calls
Senkaku and Beijing calls Diaoyu - from a private Japanese
owner.
In the initial remarks open to reporters, Panetta did not
mention that dispute. Instead, he stressed a positive message
that the United States and China share common ground on regional
issues.
"China is a Pacific power and so is the United States and we
share common concerns in this region," he said. "Concerns
related to terrorism, to nuclear proliferation, to humanitarian
relief, to drug trafficking, peace keeping and other issues."
In Tokyo on Monday, however, Panetta expressed concern about
the mounting tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, and urged calm
and restraint.
The Japanese government has said that Tokyo and Washington
agree that the disputed islands are covered by a U.S.-Japan
security treaty. Panetta said that while his government stood by
its obligations under the treaty with Japan, it did not take any
side over who had sovereignty over the islands.
China has said Washington should not become involved in the
quarrel. "We hope that the U.S. will truly abide by the
principle of not taking sides over the question of who the
Diaoyu islands belong to," the Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei told a daily briefing on Monday.