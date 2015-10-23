BEIJING Oct 23 Relations between the Chinese
and U.S. navies are their "best in history" and exchanges
between the two will become more systematic in the future,
China's military on Friday cited the country's naval chief as
telling visiting U.S. officers.
The comments by navy chief Wu Shengli come as Washington
considers conducting freedom-of-navigation operations within 12
nautical miles of artificial islands China has built in the
disputed South China Sea, without saying when it would do so.
Such a move would likely infuriate Beijing.
Both China and the United States had worked hard to increase
military interaction, holding joint drills and agreeing rules on
encounters at sea and in the air, Wu said, according to the
official People's Liberation Army Daily.
"At present, relations between the Chinese and U.S. navies
are at their best time in history," Wu was cited as saying.
"Exchanges and communications are more trusting and effective."
This has not come easily though, and is the result of hard
work by both sides, he added.
"In the future, exchanges between frontline forces from both
countries will gradually become more systematic," Wu said.
There was no mention of the South China Sea.
The U.S. naval delegation Wu met earlier this week visited
China's sole aircraft carrier.
The military's newspaper said they also visited a submarine
school and a command college.
China-U.S. relations have become increasingly strained over
Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea, through
which $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year.
Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have
claims in the area.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)