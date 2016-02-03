BEIJING Feb 3 China said on Wednesday the
United States was just looking for excuses to pump taxpayers'
money into its military, after U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter
named China as a reason for seeking a $582.7 billion defence
budget next year.
Carter said the funding request was in line with last year's
congressional budget deal, with a clear focus on five big
challenges facing the U.S. military: Russia, China, North Korea,
Iran and Islamic State.
He said the budget plan focused on higher-end weapons
spending to maintain the U.S. military's competitive edge over
countries like Russia and China, which are expanding their
militaries.
Asked about his comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman
Lu Kang said China "loves peace" and its development will never
threaten or challenge any other country.
China also has a defensive defence policy and is in the
process of cutting 300,000 people from its armed forces, Lu told
a daily news briefing, referring to an announcement made by
President Xi Jinping last year.
But China's increasingly assertive moves to press
territorial claims in the South China Sea, as well as an
ambitious modernisation programme, have rattled nerves around
the region, as well as in Washington.
"The United States has for many years maintained an enormous
defence budget. Its spending exceeds that of the next eight
countries combined," Lu said.
"Now it's still looking for all kinds of excuses to keep
putting U.S. taxpayers' money into expanding military strength.
The motives of the U.S. official are understood to all," Lu
added, without elaborating.
Carter's remarks came a week ahead of the formal rollout of
the administration's budget for the fiscal year that begins on
Oct. 1, providing a preview of what remains by far the largest
military budget in the world.
Carter also voiced concern about China's military
intentions. Beijing has been rapidly developing missiles and
other weapons that could force the U.S. military to operate
farther from shore in the case of a conflict.
China's military budget will be unveiled next month at the
start of the annual meeting of its largely rubber stamp
parliament.
Last year China said it would boost its military spending by
10.1 percent to 886.9 billion yuan ($134.82 billion), building
on a nearly unbroken two-decade run of annual double-digit rises
in the defence budget.
($1 = 6.5784 yuan)
