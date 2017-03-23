BEIJING, March 23 China said on Thursday the
United States should respect its air defence identification zone
(ADIZ), after CNN reported China had warned a U.S. bomber it was
illegally flying inside China's self-declared zone in the East
China Sea.
China declared the zone, in which aircraft are supposed to
identify themselves to Chinese authorities, in the East China
Sea in 2013, which the United States and Japan have refused to
recognise.
CNN, citing the US Pacific Air Forces, said the B-1 bomber
was flying near South Korea on Sunday, and that its pilots
responded to Chinese air traffic controllers saying they were
carrying out routine operations in international airspace, and
that the aircraft did not deviate from its flight path.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she
had not heard of the matter, and referred questions to the
Defence Ministry, which did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
"But, generally speaking, I hope that in this region all
countries' actions consider the security concerns of relevant
countries and be beneficial for mutual trust, peace and
stability between countries," Hua told a daily news briefing.
"The United States has its own ADIZs. I think if this matter
is true, they should respect China's relevant ADIZ rights," she
added, without elaborating.
