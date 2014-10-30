BEIJING Oct 30 China and the United States
agreed at a meeting earlier this month in Washington to speed up
talks on a mutual reporting mechanism on major military
operations and a code of safe conduct, China's Defence Ministry
said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said the agreement was reached
during talks between Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the
Chinese People's Liberation Army Wang Guanzhong and U.S. Under
Secretary of Defense Christine Wormuth.
"Both sides believe that deepening cooperation in all areas
and constructively dealing with disputes is extremely
important," Yang told a monthly news briefing.
"Both sides agreed to speed up consultations on a mutual
reporting mechanism on major military operations and a code of
safe conduct on naval and air military encounters," he added,
without providing details.
The United States wants clearer operational communications
with the growing Chinese navy fleet, arrangements in part
hampered by different interpretations of what sort of movements
are acceptable in international waters, U.S. naval officers say.
The risks of a mishap were highlighted in December when the
U.S. guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens had to take evasive
action in the South China Sea to avoid hitting a warship
supporting China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.
In April, countries embroiled in territorial rows in the
East and South China Seas agreed to abide by a maritime
communications deal to try to ensure accidental naval
altercations do not develop into conflict.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)