(Recasts, adds comments from Chinese, U.S. commanders)
By Ben Blanchard
KUNMING, China Nov 18 China and the United
States wrapped up a three-day humanitarian relief military drill
on Friday, looking past simmering tensions over the disputed
South China Sea and uncertainty at what Donald Trump's
presidency will mean for defence ties.
The exercises, held in the southwestern Chinese city of
Kunming, come a month after a U.S. navy destroyer sailed near
islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, prompting fury
in Beijing which called the moved illegal and
provocative.
That patrol, the latest by Washington to challenge Chinese
claims in the strategic waterway, capped a tense year for
military-to-military ties between the world's two largest
economies, which are also at odds over the U.S. decision to base
Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system
battery system in South Korea to defend against North Korea.
China, neighbouring North Korea, worries the system's radar
will be able to track its own military capabilities.
New concerns loom with Trump's shock election as U.S.
president earlier this month, a man who lambasted China on the
campaign trail and has suggested Japan and South Korea be
allowed to develop nuclear weapons.
But it was all smiles and friendship as Chinese and U.S.
soldiers simulated digging out bodies from an
earthquake-destroyed building and rescuing people from an
overturned boat in a reservoir.
Liu Xiaowu, army commander of the Chinese southern military
region, and General Robert Brown, commanding general of the U.S.
Army Pacific, chatted amiably as they oversaw the last day of
exercises.
Asked if he was worried Trump's administration could cancel
next year's drills, Brown said he was confident that would not
happen.
"I would give my best military advice, if asked at the
appropriate time in the transition, that these type of
military-to-military exchanges are really critical because of
that trust they build."
Liu was upbeat too.
"No matter who is president, as long as it's aimed at
humanitarian relief to help relieve suffering of those in
disaster zones, it will win support."
This is the fourth time China and the United States have
conducted such drills since they began in 2013, as the two try
to set aside mutual suspicion from the bottom up, rather than
just relying on contacts at a more senior level.
"These operations do help to create a mutual understanding
between our two militaries," said Jeremy Reynolds, a U.S. army
captain based in Hawaii, standing on a pontoon bridge.
"The execution of the exchange went very well between the
Chinese and the American forces."
The exercise involved 134 military personnel from China and
89 from the United States, using helicopters and engineering
equipment.
They also conducted tabletop exercises focusing on sharing
information and joint decision-making, field manoeuvres focusing
on evacuation of earthquake victims and search and rescue.
"We had very happy cooperation with the United States. I was
really happy," said Chinese army doctor Zhao Yao.
"This was the first time I'd met the U.S. military. The
exchange with them has really helped my English."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)