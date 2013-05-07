BRIEF-Starcore announces fourth quarter production results
* During Q4 at San Martin, a total of 65,789 tonnes were milled, resulting in production of 3,365 gold equivalent ounces
BEIJING May 7 China expressed on Tuesday its opposition to "groundless accusations" and "hype" after the Pentagon said that China is using espionage to acquire technologies to fuel its fast-paced military modernisation programme.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing.
It was the first time the annual Pentagon report had cited Beijing for targetting U.S. defence networks.
* During Q4 at San Martin, a total of 65,789 tonnes were milled, resulting in production of 3,365 gold equivalent ounces
* HLGE enters into conditional agreement to sell its China hotel properties