BEIJING Dec 21 The United States needs to
respect China's core interests, including stopping selling
weapons to Taiwan and ending military patrols close to islets
controlled by China in the South China Sea, the country's
foreign minister told his U.S. counterpart.
In a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the world is becoming a
more challenging place, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry
statement released on Monday.
"As the U.S. seeks cooperation with China, it ought to
respect China's core interests and important matters of
concern," the statement paraphrased Wang as saying.
Wang explained to Kerry China's position on Taiwan and the
South China Sea, asking the United States to end arms sales to
the self-ruled island and stop "shows of force" with ship and
aircraft patrols close to Chinese-controlled island in the
disputed South China Sea, the statement added.
The U.S. angered China last week by approving a new round of
weapons sales to Taiwan.
Defeated Nationalist forces fled to the island at the end of
a civil war with the Communists in 1949 and Beijing has never
renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.
China has also been upset with what it sees as provocative
U.S. actions in the South China Sea, including the patrols.
The Pentagon said on Friday it was looking at Chinese
complaints that a B-52 bomber recently flew near a Chinese
artificial island in the South China Sea, a sensitive issue
because the two powers disagree over Beijing's territorial
claims in the region.
China claims almost all of the energy-rich waters of the
South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of maritime
trade passes each year. The Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam,
Malaysia and Taiwan have overlapping claims.
Wang and Kerry also discussed the crisis in Syria and the
Iran nuclear deal, China's Foreign Ministry added.
