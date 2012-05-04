Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
BEIJING May 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told Chinese President Hu Jintao on Friday that China's moves toward a more market-oriented exchange rate system were "very promising".
"We consider the broad direction of the economic reforms that you have laid out - to move to a more market oriented exchange rate system, to expand consumption and domestic demand, to open up the Chinese economy further to foreign competition, to create a more modern financial sector - we think these are very promising reforms," Geithner said in the Great Hall of the People.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.