BRIEF-Petrobras says notified by BlackRock that it acquired preferred shares issued by Co - SEC Filing
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing
BEIJING, June 6 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday it was important to conclude a bilateral investment treaty with the United States at an early date.
He was speaking at the start of high-level talks between the two countries in Beijing. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Ben Blanchard)
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing
* U.K. suicide bombing underpins safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. Treasury to sell $26 bln in 2-year note issue * Companies raised $20 bln in high-grade market Monday -IFR * U.S. yields briefly pare fall on upbeat euro zone data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on Tuesday as some investors and dealers made room for $26 billion of two-year notes, the first part of this week's $88 billion