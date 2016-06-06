TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields edge up ahead of 2-year auction

* U.K. suicide bombing underpins safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. Treasury to sell $26 bln in 2-year note issue * Companies raised $20 bln in high-grade market Monday -IFR * U.S. yields briefly pare fall on upbeat euro zone data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on Tuesday as some investors and dealers made room for $26 billion of two-year notes, the first part of this week's $88 billion