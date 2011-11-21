* China's Wang reinforces warning of grim global outlook
By Chris Buckley
CHENGDU, China, Nov 21 Chinese Vice-Premier
Wang Qishan warned on Monday the global economy is in a grim
state and the visiting U.S. commerce secretary said China would
spend $1.7 trillion on strategic sectors as Beijing seeks to
bolster waning growth.
Wang said an "unbalanced recovery" may be the best option
to deal with what he had described on Saturday as a certain
chronic global recession, suggesting Beijing would bolster its
own economy before it worries about global imbalances at the
heart of trade tensions with Washington.
"An unbalanced recovery would be better than a balanced
recession," he said at the annual U.S.-China Joint Commission
on Commerce and Trade, or JCCT, in the southwest Chinese city
of Chengdu.
The comments, echoed by Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao,
stopped short of suggesting China would try to boost exports as
it had done during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis when
it pegged the yuan to the dollar.
Instead, U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson told reporters
that China had confirmed to U.S. officials that it planned to
spend $1.7 trillion on strategic sectors in the next five
years.
Beijing has previously said these sectors include
alternative energy, biotechnology and advanced equipment
manufacturing, underlining its aim to shift the growth engine
of the world's No.2 economy to cleaner and high-tech sectors.
The investment amount of 10 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion)
is more than two times bigger than the eye-popping 4 trillion
yuan stimulus package launched during the global financial
crisis, plans first reported by Reuters a year ago.
"Global economic conditions remain grim, and ensuring
economic recovery is the overriding priority," said Wang, the
top official steering China's financial and trade policy, at
the start of the second day of talks with the Americans.
His comments suggested that Beijing should attend to
bolstering China's own growth before it worried about global
imbalances. In other words, a strong Chinese economy that
brings a continued trade deficit with the United States would
be better for the world economy than a slowdown in China
itself.
"As major world economies, China and the United States
would make a positive contribution to the world through their
own steady development," Wang told dozens of trade, investment,
energy and agricultural officials from each government seated
in a conference hall.
ALARM OVER ECONOMIC RISKS
Policymakers globally have voiced alarm over economic
risks, which mainly stem from the euro zone debt crisis.
Monday, Singapore and Thailand said their economies
would shrink in the fourth quarter and Japan posted a bigger
than expected fall in October exports. Some central banks,
including those in Brazil and Indonesia, have cut interest
rates.
On Saturday, Wang gave the most dire assessment on the
world economy from a senior Chinese policymaker to date.
"The one thing that we can be certain of, among all the
uncertainties, is that the global economic recession caused by
the international financial crisis will be chronic," he was
quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency.
The remarks weighed on Chinese and Hong Kong stocks, while
world markets were also weak as investors fretted over the euro
zone debt crisis. [ID:nL4E7ML1GU] [ID:nL5E7ML0Q5]
China's growth slowed to 9.1 percent in the third quarter
from 9.5 percent in the second-quarter and 9.7 percent in the
first quarter, but the rate remains in Beijing's comfort zone.
After tightening monetary policy to fight the threat of
inflation, the central bank has since loosened its grip on bank
credit in a bid to support cash-starved small firms and pledged
to fine-tune policy if needed as economic growth slowed down.
"It's clear now that Beijing is ready for policy
fine-tuning (to support growth) at a time when the overall
domestic and foreign economic situation is not optimistic,"
said Hua Zhongwei, an economist with Huachuang Securities in
Beijing.
ON TRADE, FRICTION AND PROGRESS
U.S. officials said the discussions yielded progress on the
question of forced technology transfers to Chinese companies,
long a sore point for U.S. businesses, and on other trade
irritants involving software, beef and cars. [ID:nN1E7AK0X6]
In particular, China committed not to require foreign
automakers to hand their new energy vehicle technology over to
Chinese partners, or to establish Chinese brands as a condition
for market access, said U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk.
"China also confirmed that foreign-invested companies will
be eligible on an equal basis for any subsidies or incentive
programs for electric vehicles," Kirk said, highlighting an
issue that was a top concern for many U.S. lawmakers.
Robert Holleyman, president of the Business Software
Alliance, said in Washington he was he was encouraged by a
renewed Chinese commitment to ensure government agencies and
state-owned companies are using only legal software.
"We are pleased that the State Council, China's chief
governing body, has been put directly in charge. We need to see
tangible results in the short term and long term, because the
scale of piracy in China is enormous," Holleyman said.
Although the JCCT talks do not address exchange rate
policies, U.S. officials at the talks warned Wang and his
colleagues that they could not ignore rising American
impatience with China's trade policies and investment
barriers.
U.S. gripes about China's trade-boosting policies spilled
into President Barack Obama's meeting with Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao on Saturday in Bali, when Obama raised China's exchange
rate policies, which many in Washington say keep the yuan cheap
against the dollar in order to help Chinese exports.
However, Zhong Wei, an influential economist at Beijing
Normal University, said the benefits to the United States of
yuan appreciation "are nearly zero."
"Cheap Chinese goods have been a subsidy for the poor in
the U.S., and now the U.S. government wants to eliminate such
subsidy while it's having difficulty creating jobs," he said.
At the heart of the trade friction between the two
countries is a U.S. trade deficit with China that swelled in
2010 to a record $273.1 billion from about $226.9 billion in
2009.
Bryson told the talks the United States welcomed more
expanded trade and investment, on balanced terms.
"But a reality also is that many in the U.S., including the
business community and the Congress, are moving toward a more
negative view of our trading relationship, and they question
whether the JCCT is able to make meaningful progress," said
Bryson.
