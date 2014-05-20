(Inserts dropped word "after" in lead paragraph)
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING May 20 China summoned the U.S.
ambassador after the United States accused five Chinese military
officers of hacking into American companies to steal trade
secrets, warning Washington it could take further action, the
foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, met with Zheng
Zeguang, assistant foreign minister, on Monday shortly after the
United States charged the five Chinese, accusing them of hacking
into American nuclear, metal and solar companies to steal trade
secrets.
Zheng "protested" the actions by the United States, saying
the indictment had seriously harmed relations between both
countries, the foreign ministry said in a statement on its
website.
Zheng told Baucus that depending on the development of the
situation, China "will take further action on the so-called
charges by the United States".
It was the first criminal hacking charge that the United
States has filed against specific foreign officials, and follows
a steady increase in public criticism and private confrontation,
including at a summit last year between U.S. President Barack
Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The indictment is likely to further roil relations between
China and the United States. Besides cyber-hacking, Washington
and Beijing have grappled over a range of issues, including
human rights, trade disputes and China's growing military
assertiveness over seas contested with its neighbors.
"The Chinese government and military and its associated
personnel have never conducted or participated in the theft of
trade secrets over the Internet," the foreign ministry quoted
Zheng as telling Baucus.
Zheng told Baucus that the U.S. attitude to Internet
security was "overbearing and hypocritical" and urged the United
States to give China a clear explanation on reports that
Washington has long spied on the Chinese government, businesses,
universities and individuals.
The U.S. Embassy to China spokesman, Nolan Barkhouse,
confirmed the meeting but declined to provide more details.
China's Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, also
"made solemn representations" to the State Department on Monday.
"The accusations that the United States have made against
these Chinese officials are purely fictitious and extremely
absurd," Cui was quoted as saying by the state-run China News
Service said.
China's defence ministry summoned the American military
attache on Tuesday to protest what they said were actions "that
seriously violated norms governing international relations and
for seriously slandering the image of the Chinese army".
"DOUBLE STANDARDS"
The angry reaction from Beijing is likely to be the first
major test for Baucus, who arrived in Beijing in March, as he
seeks to balance U.S. interests with the desire for more
economic cooperation with China.
China is the United States' biggest foreign creditor. As of
February, China held $1.27 trillion in U.S. Treasury bonds,
according to Treasury Department data.
"If the case is not withdrawn, I expect the Chinese
government to retaliate," said Jin Canrong, associate dean of
the School of International Studies at Renmin University in
Beijing.
The majority of China's Internet users are now furious
because they think the United States has "double standards" on
spying, Jin said, adding that negative domestic public opinion
would have a detrimental effect on Sino-U.S. relations.
The leaks by National Security Administration contractor
Edward Snowden have given China grounds for accusing the United
States of infiltrating Chinese companies and government offices.
The foreign ministry said it would suspend the activities of
a Sino-U.S. working group on cyber issues. The defence ministry
issued a similarly pointed statement on Tuesday, saying the
accusations contained "ulterior motives".
"Suspending the operations of a bilateral group on cyber
affairs is a reasonable start, but more countermeasures should
be prepared in case Washington obstinately sticks to the wrong
track," state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary.
When asked about how China could retaliate against the
United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a
daily news briefing that "it is the United States that should
take actions, correct its mistake and withdraw the decision".
Skeptics said U.S. authorities would not be able to arrest
those indicted because Beijing would not hand them over. Still,
the move would prevent the individuals from traveling to the
United States or other countries that have an extradition
agreement with the United States.
U.S. Federal prosecutors said the suspects targeted
companies including Alcoa Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc
, United States Steel Corp, Toshiba Corp
unit Westinghouse Electric Co, the U.S. subsidiaries of
SolarWorld AG, and a steel workers' union.
According to the indictment, all five defendants worked with
Unit 61398 of the People's Liberation Army ", which had been
"hired" by Chinese state-owned companies to provide information
technology services" including assembling a database of
corporate intelligence. The Chinese companies were not
named.
(Additional reporting by Li Hui and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)