BEIJING Nov 19 Chinese police, working with
U.S. authorities, have arrested 73 people for manufacturing and
exporting fake international brands including Hermes,
LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Coach Inc, state news
agency Xinhua said.
Police also confiscated more than 20,000 counterfeit bags
and closed 37 illegal sites used for the production and sale of
the bags, Xinhua said late on Sunday, citing a Ministry of
Public Security statement.
The gang had manufactured and sold more than 960,000 such
fake bags, it added.
Officials in the southern export hub of Guangdong province
began uncovering the ring in January which was producing and
exporting huge amounts of fake goods, the report said.
"The (public security) ministry soon exchanged the
information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
and proposed a joint investigation," it added.
Police later discovered other production sites in the
eastern provinces of Fujian and Anhui, Xinhua said.
Foreign governments, including the United States, have for
years urged China to take a stronger stand against violations of
intellectual property rights on products ranging from medicines
to software to DVD movies.
The United States in April again put China, along with
Russia, on its annual list of countries with the worst records
of preventing the theft of copyrighted material and other
intellectual property.
China insists it is serious about tackling the problem.
The country's top official in charge of fighting copyright
piracy this month slammed what he said was deliberate distortion
of the problem by the Western media caused by the country's poor
global image, saying important facts had been ignored.