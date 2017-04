BEIJING China said on Friday that it opposed criticism by the United States that new Chinese fishing restrictions in disputed waters in the South China Sea were "provocative and potentially dangerous".

The legislature of China's Hainan province approved rules in November that took effect on January 1 requiring foreign fishing vessels to obtain approval to enter waters the province says are under its jurisdiction.

