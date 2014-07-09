(Corrects lead, attribution; removes reference to China
speeding up currency reforms)
BEIJING, July 9 Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
said on Wednesday that China needed to find the right speed in
its financial reforms.
"If reforms go too fast, we could be bogged down in details
and make fatal mistakes in China's reforms and opening up. If
it's too slow, China's reform process could be affected and the
United States ... will put pressures (on China)," he said, on
the opening day of annual high level talks with the United
States.
"How to quicken reforms when the time is right and slow down
when needed is something we need to grasp in China's reform
process and an issue to be resolved at the Strategic Economic
Dialogue. We find a reasonable balance."
Speaking earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said that
moving to a market-determined exchange rate would be a crucial
step for China.
Wang said that Lew had told him China should speed up the
reform of its exchange rate mechanism.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)