BEIJING, July 26 China's defence ministry on
Thursday labelled as "fictitious" a case in which United
Technologies Co. admitted selling software in
contravention of U.S. export rules that helped Beijing develop
its first modern military attack helicopter.
United Technologies said last month its two subsidiaries,
Pratt & Whitney Canada and Hamilton Sundstrand Corp, agreed to
pay more than $75 million to the U.S. government to settle
criminal and administrative charges related to the violations.
But the Chinese defence ministry, in the first official
response, denied having anything to do with the incident,
insisting its helicopter programme relied purely on indigenous
know-how.
"To say that China stole U.S. technology in the process of
developing helicopter gunships is seriously out of kilter with
the facts," spokesman Yang Yujun said in a statement posted on
the ministry's website (www.mod.gov.cn).
"China's development of helicopter gunships has all along
been done upholding the principles of standing on ones own and
independent innovation, relying on our own strength for
development and production," he added.
"China's helicopter gunships and its engines are all
self-developed and produced and we own all the intellectual
property rights."
U.S. federal prosecutors said United Technologies knew that
its export of modified software to China would allow Beijing to
test and develop its new military helicopter, called the Z-10,
using 10 engines that had been legally exported as commercial
items.
They said the company harmed national security while trying
to gain access to China's lucrative civilian helicopter market.
United Technologies said it accepted responsibility for the
violations and deeply regretted that they had occurred.
The case comes amid growing U.S. concerns about China's
military expansion and escalating electronic espionage.
Federal authorities have brought five major cases since last
February, involving everything from drone technology to
radiation-hardened computers used in satellite communications.
Western experts say the Z-10, first delivered to China's
People's Liberation Army in 2009, is developing into one of the
world's most modern and capable combat helicopters.