By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. lawmakers are pressing
two top Chinese technology companies to disclose their inner
workings in a probe into security threats to U.S.
telecommunications.
Closely held Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE
Corp were asked Tuesday by letter to document, among
other things, their interactions with the Chinese Communist
Party and advice given to them by five consultancies, including
International Business Machines Corp, Accenture
and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). ZTE also was asked
about its business in Iran.
The investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives'
Intelligence Committee reflects fears that booby-trapped
technology could be supplied knowingly or unknowingly by the
companies, which have been accused of being a stalking horse for
the Chinese authorities.
The concern is that their gear or software could include
backdoors into U.S. telecommunications or provide a way to
sabotage networks, as the United States and Israel are reported
to have done in a cyber strike against Iranian centrifuges used
to enrich uranium.
In letters to Chinese executives dated Tuesday, Committee
Chairman Mike Rogers, a Republican, and ranking member Dutch
Ruppersberger, a Democrat, said they were investigating "the
threat posed to our critical infrastructure and
counter-intelligence posture by companies with potential ties to
the Chinese government."
Huawei is the world's second-largest maker of
telecommunications equipment after Sweden's Ericsson.
ZTE, a Shenzhen, China-based crosstown rival, is the
fifth-ranking provider.
The committee requested information about the companies'
history and contracts as well as links to the government,
military, People's Bank of China and the Communist Party.
It also asked for a list of U.S. telecoms operators that use
Huawei products or services and a rundown on its pricing
strategies for U.S. customers.
The House panel also is seeking information from ZTE about
reports by Reuters in March and April that the company had
signed contracts in 2010 and 2011 to ship millions of dollars
worth of hardware and software from some of America's best-known
tech firms.
The customers were Iran's largest telecom carrier,
Telecommunication Co of Iran (TCI), as well as a unit of the
consortium that controls it along with the Iranian government.
The committee asked for a list of all U.S. products that ZTE
sold to Iran.
It also requested information about a Reuters report that
ZTE had sold TCI a surveillance system capable of monitoring
landline, mobile and internet communications. The contract was
signed in December 2010.
The day after the article was published, a ZTE spokesman
said the company would "curtail" its business in Iran. In a
statement, the company said: "ZTE no longer seeks new customers
in Iran and limits business activities with existing customers."
The committee asked ZTE whether it plans "to honor its
current contracts with Iran to the fullest extent" and whether
they include maintenance of the surveillance equipment.
The Department of Commerce is also investigating ZTE over
the alleged sales for possible sanctions violations, Reuters
reported in May.
The push for sweeping new disclosures highlights concerns
that have slowed the companies' inroads in the lucrative U.S.
telecommunications market. It suggests that the companies will
continue to face an uphill battle for acceptance in the United
States.
The committee's stepped-up investigation dovetails with
legislation passed by the House May 18 that would require the
rooting out from the U.S. Energy Department's bomb-building
complex of any telecoms technology provided by Huawei and ZTE,
also for fear that it could be booby-trapped.
FACE-TO-FACE
Face-to-face meetings took place between House Intelligence
Committee members and company executives in Hong Kong last
month. The panel began its investigation last November, and
committee staff were briefed at Huawei's Shenzhen office in
February and by ZTE in April.
Rogers, the panel chairman, said he appreciated cooperation
from Huawei and ZTE to date, but wanted more information about
their activities "as well as the influence of the Chinese
government in their operations."
"We must get to the bottom of these issues before the
companies have further access to our market," he said in a
statement posted on the committee's website Wednesday.
The panel asked the companies to respond within three weeks.
It aims to complete an unclassified report in a matter of months
with an eye toward alerting the private sector to residual
security concerns about the companies' telecommunications gear.
"We intend to be responsive," said William Plummer, a Huawei
spokesman in Washington. Huawei also looked forward to
discussing what Plummer described as the overarching issue of
global and industry-wide supply-chain vulnerabilities.
ZTE is committed to "remaining transparent, candid, and
cooperative" throughout the committee's inquiry, ZTE spokesman
David Dai Shu said by email.
IBM, Accenture and PwC did not respond to requests for
comment on their purported recommendations to Huawei and ZTE.
Ruppersberger, who took part in the May 23 Hong Kong
meetings with the companies, said he was duty-bound to look
critically at foreign companies, "especially those whose
government continues to conduct cyber espionage against U.S.
enterprises."
"Our concern is whether or not these companies are a part of
the Chinese government, whether they are being funded by the
Chinese government," Ruppersberger told Reuters.
The Office of the National CounterIntelligence Executive, a
U.S. intelligence arm, said in a report to Congress in October
that China and Russia were in the forefront of keyboard-launched
theft of U.S. trade and technology secrets to bolster their
fortunes at U.S. expense.
Rear Admiral Samuel Cox, director of intelligence for the
U.S. military's Cyber Command, told Reuters in April that the
"amount of cyber exploitation by China continues to increase
significantly" with the apparent blessings of the Beijing
authorities.
Rogers and Ruppersberger wrote in April that American
companies are "hemorrhaging," to Chinese computer spies,
research and development on products ranging from fighter
engines to pesticides to cutting-edge information technology.
"The scope of this effort is massive and the rampant theft
is breathtaking. What is now happening to U.S. businesses may be
the largest transfer of wealth in world history," they said in a
guest column in Politico.
U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson dealt Huawei another
blow in March 20 testimony to the House Appropriations
Commerce-Justice-Science subcommittee.
"It appears that Huawei has capabilities that we may not
fully detect to divert information," Bryson said. "It's a
challenge to our country."