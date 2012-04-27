* House Armed Services subcommittee cites supply-chain
concerns
* Could be latest blow to Huawei, ZTE efforts to expand in
US
* Huawei is world's 2nd biggest telecom gear maker
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, April 27 A congressional panel has
approved a measure designed to search and clear the U.S.
nuclear-weapons complex of technology produced by Chinese
telecommunications companies that have been accused of working
closely with China's government and military.
If passed into law, the measure adopted Thursday could be a
fresh blow to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
in their efforts to overcome national-security
concerns that have stymied them in the lucrative U.S. market.
Huawei and ZTE were singled out by name in the measure,
adopted by the Republican-led House of Representatives' Armed
Services Strategic Forces subcommittee, as part of the 2013
defense authorization bill.
The full House Armed Services Committee is to consider the
legislation on May 9. It will have to be reconciled with a
companion bill expected to be taken up next month by the Armed
Services Committee in the Democratic-led Senate.
The Senate panel is not known to be mulling a similar
provision. It was not immediately clear whether the Obama
administration would support the proposed action. The Energy
Department will "continue to work with Congress and other
federal agencies on this important national security issue,"
said a department official who asked not to be named.
The House panel's measure would order the secretary of
energy, in consultation with U.S. counter-intelligence, to
report to congressional committees that oversee defense issues
by August 31 on risks to the department's information-technology
supply chain.
The measure calls for special attention to the department's
bomb-building enterprise and a determination whether the
department or any of its big contractors has "a supply chain
that includes technology produced by Huawei or ZTE Corp."
It also calls for procedures to curb supply-chain risks, as
recommended last month by the Government Accountability Office,
Congress's investigative and audit arm.
The panel cited work by the congressionally created
U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission that raised
concerns about such threats in a report last month.
Huawei is the world's largest maker of telecommunications
equipment after Sweden's Ericsson. ZTE, a Shenzhen,
China-based crosstown rival, is the fifth-ranking provider.
A document drafted for the House panel maintained that
Huawei and ZTE had been and were likely to continue to be
provided "billions of dollars in Chinese government support," a
charge the companies deny.
Huawei spokesman William Plummer said the measure's intent
was "unclear."
Virtually all major information-technology venders -
including Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Siemens
NOKI.UL and Cisco Systems Inc - rely on common global
supply chains and globalized operations, he said by email.
This entails significant research and development,
software-coding and manufacturing in China.
"If the intent is to address supply-chain concerns based on
geography, then it would seem that any meaningful report or
effective solution would have to be as broadly and globally
crafted as the industry is transnational, which would in turn
demonstrate that such geography-based approaches are illusory,"
Plummer said.
ZTE did not respond to a query from Reuters.
A partnership between Huawei and Symantec Corp, the
only major linkup of a large U.S. information security firm with
a Chinese high-technology entity, fizzled last year amid
concerns voiced by U.S. lawmakers including Rep. Frank Wolf, a
fierce critic of China's human-rights record.
Symantec said last month it had completed the sale of its 49
percent stake in Huawei Symantec Technologies Co to Huawei for
$530 million. The sale gave Huawei sole ownership of the former
joint venture.
U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson dealt Huawei another
blow in March 20 testimony to the House Appropriations
Commerce-Justice-Science subcommittee.
"It appears that Huawei has capabilities that we may not
fully detect to divert information," Bryson said. "It's a
challenge to our country."