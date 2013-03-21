* China's economic reforms, exchange rate top issue -Lew
* Computer hacking concerns also raised in dialogues
* Outreach comes ahead of U.S.-China talks later this year
By Anna Yukhananov and Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, March 20 A fresh roster of
U.S. and Chinese economic and diplomatic officials on Wednesday
pledged to strengthen relations between the world's two largest
economies, even as concerns persist over currency rates,
cybersecurity and the Korean peninsula.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, in his first international
trip since taking office last month, wrapped up a two-day visit
to Beijing with a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang,
having reopened dialogue on economic reforms but saying more
action is needed on China's exchange rate.
"It was clear from the discussions that China has made a
serious commitment to their reform agenda. The challenge will be
to drive forward toward material progress," Lew told reporters
shortly before heading back to Washington.
On economic reforms, Lew said the dominant theme "was what
can be done to generate more domestic demand and more growth."
Li told Lew that Sino-U.S. relations should establish "a new
form of thinking" and that both sides should use a "strategic,
global and long-term vision to view each other," according to a
Chinese government website.
Separately, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry in a phone call on Wednesday that
Sino-U.S. relations are "now at a new historical point, we have
to forge ahead on the foundations set by the previous people,"
the Chinese government said.
A senior U.S. official said Kerry, congratulating Wang on
his new post, spoke with him about the secretary of state's
planned trip to China next month, as well as bilateral and
regional issues, North Korea, and cybersecurity.
Like Kerry and Lew, Wang and Li are both newly appointed to
their positions.
The exchanges this week offer a preview of deeper talks
scheduled for later this year when both Kerry and Lew will host
their Chinese counterparts in Washington for the U.S-China
Strategic and Economic Dialogue, an annual high-level forum.
COMPETITION AND COOPERATION
Underscoring the continued economic friction between
Washington and Beijing, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on
Wednesday reintroduced legislation to pressure China to allow
its currency to rise further against the dollar. Similar
proposals in recent years have failed to make it into law.
Many lawmakers assert that China's yuan is undervalued,
harming U.S. exporters.
The yuan has appreciated 16 percent in real terms against
the dollar since June 2010. The currency hit an all-time high
against the dollar on Wednesday, but Lew said China needs to
make more progress reforming its foreign exchange regime.
"China's exchange rate should be market-determined. That's
in our interest and China's interest. They recognize the need to
do it for internal reasons as well," Lew told reporters.
Lew's visit with China's new leaders and senior economic
officials as well as with U.S. business leaders in Beijing was
aimed at improving economic cooperation and boosting growth.
The two sides also discussed growing tensions on the Korean
peninsula, European debt, Internet security and climate change.
Li, who was chosen as premier on Friday, told Lew that China
"is ready to work with the United States to promote Sino-U.S.
relations and develop it in a cooperative, inclusive, healthy
and stable way amid competition," the government said.
Lew also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Finance
Minister Lou Jiwei and People's Bank of China Governor Zhou
Xiaochuan.
During his talks, Lew raised the issue of computer hacking.
U.S. President Barack Obama last week convened a meeting with
CEOs at the White House on such digital attacks and later called
Xi over the issue.
The concerns follow a recent assessment by U.S. intelligence
leaders that for the first time said cyber attacks and cyber
espionage had supplanted terrorism as the nation's top threat.
"It has to be recognized, as the president indicated, this
is a very serious threat to our economic interests. There was no
mistaking how seriously we take this issue," Lew told reporters.
On North Korea, which has made a series of provocative
threats, Lew said the United States and China "will continue to
pursue methods available to change the policy perspective in
Pyongyang. We share a common objective of a denuclearized Korean
peninsula and we will continue to discuss it."