By Andrew Quinn
| BEIJING
BEIJING May 2 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for annual talks with
Chinese leaders that risk being upstaged by the case of a blind
dissident said to be under U.S. protection in the Chinese
capital.
The fate of legal activist Chen Guangcheng, who escaped from
house arrest while under watch by scores of guards, has
distracted from the planned two-day talks, likely to feature
trade and market access issues and diplomatic quandaries over
Iran, Syria and North Korea.
The United States and China have stayed mute on Chen, and
neither have confirmed that he is with U.S. officials - probably
at the fortress-like embassy on the eastern side of Beijing - as
friends and activists have said.
But before leaving for China late on Monday, Clinton
promised to press China's leaders on human rights, an issue that
has dropped down the agenda between the two countries in the
more than two decades since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.
The talks give Washington a chance to push China on
pressuring Iran and North Korea over their nuclear programmes,
halting Syria's crackdown on unarmed protesters and reducing
tensions over disputed territory in the South China Sea.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is also set to
attend the talks, which come amid some progress in long-standing
disputes over currency, trade and market access.