* China says Chen can apply to study abroad
* Chen invited as visiting scholar to NYU Law School
* China move follows Chen appeal to go to U.S.
* Republicans criticise Obama's handling of the case
By Andrew Quinn and Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING, May 4 China said on Friday blind
dissident Chen Guangcheng could apply to study abroad, a move
praised by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and
suggesting an end may be near to a diplomatic standoff between
Beijing and Washington.
But rights activists sounded a note of caution over
expectations of a quick way out for Chen, saying Beijing could
be worried that appearing to be soft might embolden other
challengers to Communist Party rule ahead of a power handover
late this year.
The announcement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry followed a
dramatic and very public appeal by Chen, who spoke by phone to a
U.S. congressional hearing on his case, asking to be allowed to
spend time in the United States after fleeing 19 months of
extra-judicial captivity in his home village.
"If he wants to study abroad, he can apply through normal
channels to the relevant departments in accordance with the law,
just like any other Chinese citizen," ministry spokesman Liu
Weimin said in a brief statement, adding Chen was still being
treated in hospital.
Clinton, in Beijing for strategic and economic talks, said
the U.S. ambassador to Beijing, Gary Locke, had spoken to Chen
again on Friday when he had confirmed he wanted to go to the
United States to study, along with his family.
"Over the course of the day progress has been made to help
him have the future that he wants and we will be staying in
touch with him as this process moves forward," she said.
"This is not just about well-known activists; it's about the
human rights and aspirations of more than a billion people here
in China and billions more around the world and it's about the
future of this great nation and all nations," Clinton added.
U.S. officials said they now expect to have regular access
for both American diplomats and doctors. They also said that
checks had shown that Chen had three broken bones from his
escape, and his foot was put in a cast.
UNIVERSITY FELLOWSHIP
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said Chen
had been offered a fellowship from an American university, where
he can be accompanied by his wife and two children.
New York University issued a statement confirming that Chen
was invited to that university's law school.
"Chen Guangcheng has long-established relationships with
faculty at the NYU School of Law, and has an invitation to be a
visiting scholar at NYU," said a statement by NYU spokesman John
Beckman.
NYU School of Law professor Jerome Cohen, a leading U.S.
expert on the Chinese legal system, is a friend of Chen's. Cohen
was unavailable for comment.
Nuland said Washington expected Beijing to quickly deal with
his application to travel abroad. "The United States government
would then give visa requests for him and his immediate family
priority attention," she said in a statement.
While some activists warned that China could drag its feet
on Chen, Bob Fu of the Texas-based advocacy group ChinaAid said
in a statement on Friday that "Chen is so widely popular now,
Beijing probably wants him in New York as soon as possible."
The crisis erupted last week when Chen sought refuge in the
U.S. Embassy. He stayed there for six days until Wednesday when
U.S. officials took him to a Beijing hospital after assurances
from the Chinese government that he and his family would receive
better treatment.
But within hours, Chen, 40, had changed his mind, scuppering
what had seemed to be a delicately constructed deal between
Chinese and U.S. diplomats to allow him to receive treatment for
a broken foot and be reunited with his wife and children.
Chen was anxious about his future and the fate of family
members who apparently helped his escape and were detained by
authorities in the rural eastern province of Shandong.
The issue cast a shadow over this week's visit to Beijing by
Clinton for talks intended to improve ties between the world's
two biggest economies.
Despite the friction, a U.S. official said China would raise
foreign ownership limits in domestic joint-venture securities
firms and allow them to trade commodities and financial futures
in a move to further liberalise capital markets. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said China had also made significant
reforms to its currency regime, long a bone of contention.
Clinton told Chinese President Hu Jintao ties were the
strongest they had ever been. But Beijing has nevertheless
accused the United States of meddling in its affairs in the Chen
case.
Chinese human rights lawyer Tang Jitian cautioned that the
authorities could easily hold up the paperwork to delay Chen
leaving the country. China's security forces might not be as
keen as its diplomats for a quick exit.
"This notice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is
positive news, but how it will play out we don't know. For
instance, getting the approval for the paperwork to go, there
are many potential pitfalls," said Tang. "We can't be 100
percent optimistic."
STARBUCKS-SIPPING TROUBLEMAKER
One of China's main official newspapers accused Chen of
being a pawn of American subversion of Communist Party power and
described U.S. Ambassador Locke as a backpack-wearing,
Starbucks-sipping troublemaker.
"Chen Guangcheng has become a tool and a pawn for American
politicians to blacken China," the Beijing Daily said.
Chen, in translated comments, also told the congressional
hearing that villagers who had helped him were "receiving
retribution" and he was most concerned about the safety of his
mother and brothers.
His village remained under lockdown. Guards chased away two
Reuters reporters who attempted to enter the village on Friday.
The four heavy-set guards ran slowly, yelling at the reporters
as their car drove away.
Chen, who campaigned against forced abortions under China's
"one-child" policy, sought refuge in the U.S. Embassy after
escaping from house arrest in a village in Shandong on April 22.
"Chen's frail mother remains detained, his brother Chen
Guangfu and nephew Chen Kegui will be sentenced, and the
netizens who helped Chen escape, like He "Pearl" Pierong, still
face charges," ChinaAid said in a statement.
The Chen case comes at a tricky time for China, which is
engaged in a leadership change. The carefully choreographed
transition has already been knocked out of step by the downfall
of ambitious senior Communist Party official Bo Xilai in a
scandal linked to the apparent murder of a British businessman.