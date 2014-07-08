BEIJING, July 8 The United States will press
China to resume cooperation on fighting cyber espionage to
ensure an orderly cyber environment, a senior U.S. official said
on Tuesday ahead of annual talks between the world's two largest
economies this week.
The talks, which start on Wednesday, will be led by U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew,
likely taking in China's currency, North Korea's nuclear
programme and escalating tensions between China and neighbours
in the South China Sea and with Japan in the East China Sea.
Charges over hacking and Internet spying have increased
tensions between the two countries. In May, Washington charged
five Chinese military officers with hacking U.S. companies,
prompting Beijing to suspend a Sino-U.S. working group on cyber
issues. China has denied wrongdoing.
"We share an interest in a secure and predictable and
orderly cyber environment," said one senior U.S. administration
official, who briefed reporters en route to Beijing for the
annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue.
"We see the bilateral U.S.-China working group as an
important forum and vehicle for fulfilling our responsibilities
and for making progress, so we certainly would like to see the
earliest practical resumption of that forum."
A second U.S. official added: "One of the fundamental
differences is on this question of the acceptability of
cyber-enabled economic espionage, which the United States does
not conduct. We need to come to a clear understanding with the
Chinese about that. That is going to be essential to resolving
our concerns about Chinese behaviour."
Kerry will likely a face an angry riposte from Chinese
officials, who view the U.S. as hypocrites following revelations
about Washington's own spying by former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden, and were angered in May when the U.S.
charged the five Chinese military officers with hacking.
"We believe the U.S. side deliberately fabricated the
facts," Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said on
Monday, referring to the officers' indictment.
"This proves the U.S. side is not sincere in resolving
Internet security issues through dialogue and cooperation."
In addition to political and security issues, the talks will
also focus on China's currency and a bilateral investment
treaty, which the U.S. hopes will loosen Beijing's restrictions
to allow for a more level playing field for U.S. companies.
Lew has said he will push China to speed up economic reforms
and do more to let the yuan rise against the dollar. Kerry will
raise growing U.S. concerns over escalating tensions and China's
"problematic behaviour" in the South China Sea, officials said.
OVERLAPPING CLAIMS
The officials said the U.S. would call on China and other
countries to clarify their territorial claims by ensuring they
are consistent with international law.
"It is our observation that ambiguity about claims can be
destabilizing and can lead to confrontation and even conflict,"
the official said.
The United States has not taken sides in the disputes but
has been critical of China's behaviour in the oil-and-gas-rich
South China Sea, where the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei and Taiwan have overlapping territorial claims.
China, though, views the United States as encouraging its
allies Vietnam and the Philippines to be more aggressive in the
dispute.
Along with the numerous other areas of disagreement, the
this week's talks may not achieve much, said Jia Qingguo, dean
of the School of International Studies at Peking University who
has advised the government on diplomatic issues.
"I don't foresee many tangible results emerging. The
relationship is at a low ebb. The role of SED now is to buttress
the relationship to prevent a further deterioration," Jia said.
Still, China and the U.S. appear to have had more success in
finding common ground over North Korea's nuclear and missile
programmes.
The administration official said there had been a "steady
convergence of views on both the importance and the urgency of
moving North Korea to take irreversible steps to denuclearize."
"Particularly in the week of President Xi's visit to Seoul,
we see value in building out U.S.-China cooperation,
strengthening our consensus on the importance of
denuclearization and refining further our strategy," the
official said.
The annual high-level talks between the U.S. and China have
yielded few substantive agreements, in part because relations
have grown more complex with China's increasing power.
Still U.S. officials underscore the importance of the
discussions to help ensure that the relationship doesn't drift
towards confrontation.
"The U.S.-China relationship is a motion picture. It
shouldn't be looked at as a snap shot," one official said. "It
is that grand epic big Hollywood motion picture in which there
are a lot of actors and a lot of interests at stake, and the
trajectory of any particular issue takes time to play out."
U.S. officials cited climate change as one area where China
and the United States could collaborate on a global issue.
"This is a classic example of an area of a global challenge
for which U.S.-China cooperation is an essential ingredient of
any long-term solution," one official added.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)