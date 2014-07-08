(Recasts after preliminary talks)
By Lesley Wroughton and Michael Martina
BEIJING, July 8 The United States pressed China
to implement structural reforms in its exchange rate and to
modify its "aggressive behaviour" in disputed waters during a
preliminary round of bilateral talks on Tuesday, senior U.S.
officials said.
The United States, led by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, will also push China this week
to resume cooperation on fighting cyber espionage and return to
dialogue on internet issues, a senior U.S. official said.
The two-day annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue kicks off
officially on Wednesday.
Lew has said he will push China to speed up economic reforms
and do more to let the yuan rise against the dollar. Kerry will
raise growing U.S. concerns over escalating tensions and China's
"problematic behaviour" in the South China Sea, officials said.
The dialogue will also touch on a bilateral investment
treaty, which the U.S. hopes will loosen Beijing's restrictions
to allow for a more level playing field for U.S. companies.
Washington has also begun to push for China to move to a
market-driven exchange rate, another U.S. official said after
initial discussions on Tuesday.
"Continued Chinese exchange rate reform will play a critical
role in China's success," the official said.
As well as China's currency, North Korea's nuclear programme
and escalating tensions between China and neighbours in the
South China Sea and with Japan in the East China Sea will be on
the agenda.
The officials said the U.S. would call on China and other
countries to clarify their territorial claims by ensuring they
are consistent with international law.
"It is our observation that ambiguity about claims can be
destabilising and can lead to confrontation and even conflict,"
the official said.
The first official, speaking after the Tuesday discussions,
said Washington saw "a pattern of aggressive behaviour
developing".
"It certainly does not benefit China in the long run," the
official said. "We were very consistent in discussions today
about that."
The United States has not taken sides in the disputes but
has been critical of China's behaviour in the oil-and-gas-rich
South China Sea, where the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei and Taiwan have overlapping territorial claims.
China, though, views the United States as encouraging its
allies Vietnam and the Philippines to be more aggressive in the
dispute.
HACKING INCREASES TENSIONS
Charges over hacking and Internet spying have increased
tensions between the two countries. In May, Washington charged
five Chinese military officers with hacking U.S. companies,
prompting Beijing to suspend a Sino-U.S. working group on cyber
issues. China has denied wrongdoing.
"We share an interest in a secure and predictable and
orderly cyber environment," a senior U.S. administration
official, who briefed reporters en route to Beijing.
"We see the bilateral U.S.-China working group as an
important forum and vehicle for fulfilling our responsibilities
and for making progress, so we certainly would like to see the
earliest practical resumption of that forum."
Another U.S. official added: "One of the fundamental
differences is on this question of the acceptability of
cyber-enabled economic espionage, which the United States does
not conduct. We need to come to a clear understanding with the
Chinese about that. That is going to be essential to resolving
our concerns about Chinese behaviour."
Kerry will likely face an angry riposte from Chinese
officials, who view the U.S. as hypocrites following revelations
about Washington's own spying by former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden, and were angered in May when the U.S.
charged the five Chinese military officers with hacking.
"We believe the U.S. side deliberately fabricated the
facts," Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said on
Monday, referring to the officers' indictment.
"This proves the U.S. side is not sincere in resolving
Internet security issues through dialogue and cooperation."
LOW EXPECTATIONS
The annual high-level talks between the U.S. and China have
yielded few substantive agreements, in part because relations
have grown more complex with China's increasing power.
Jia Qingguo, dean of the School of International Studies at
Peking University who has advised the government on diplomatic
issues, doesn't expect the talks to achieve much.
"I don't foresee many tangible results emerging. The
relationship is at a low ebb. The role of SED now is to buttress
the relationship to prevent a further deterioration," Jia said.
Still U.S. officials underscore the importance of the
discussions to help ensure that the relationship doesn't drift
towards confrontation.
"The U.S.-China relationship is a motion picture. It
shouldn't be looked at as a snap shot," one official said. "It
is that grand epic big Hollywood motion picture in which there
are a lot of actors and a lot of interests at stake, and the
trajectory of any particular issue takes time to play out."
U.S. officials cited climate change as one area where China
and the United States could collaborate on a global issue.
"This is a classic example of an area of a global challenge
for which U.S.-China cooperation is an essential ingredient of
any long-term solution," one official added.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)