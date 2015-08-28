(Adds comments from Chinese president, additional comment from
BEIJING Aug 28 China and the United States
stressed the positives in their complex relationship on Friday
during meetings between U.S. National Security Adviser Susan
Rice and Chinese officials ahead of a U.S. visit by Chinese
President Xi Jinping next month.
While the world's two largest economies have important
mutual interests, like trying to rein in North Korea's nuclear
programme, deep disagreements exist over everything from
Internet security to China's claims in the South China Sea.
"We have seen our bilateral relationship evolve and
strengthen in recent months. And we have found areas of
broadened and deepened cooperation that we are certainly looking
forward to building upon," Rice told China's top diplomat, State
Councillor Yang Jiechi, who outranks the foreign minister.
"At the same time, we have been able to discuss frankly our
differences, which we both acknowledge need to be addressed
effectively."
Yang said that both countries had cooperated closely over
the Iran and North Korean nuclear issues.
"With shared efforts on both sides, China-U.S. relations
have maintained a trend of overall positive development
recently," he added.
Xi told Rice that China wanted "sustainable and steady
growth" in ties with Washington.
"We stand ready to further promote our practical
cooperation, effectively manage the sensitive issues between us
and strengthen the friendship between the people of both
countries," Xi said.
Rice also met Fan Changlong, one of the vice chairmen of the
Central Military Commission, which Xi heads and which controls
the Chinese armed forces, the world's largest.
Fan said that his meeting with Rice was the fourth in one
year, which showed the importance the two countries attach to
military-to-military relations.
"Both sides should work hard to control and manage disputes
and risks," the official Xinhua news agency quoted Fan as
saying.
Rice said the United States was committed to developing
healthy and stable ties with the People's Liberation Army, and
praised cooperation between the two over the Ebola outbreak in
West Africa and efforts to fight piracy in the Gulf of Aden.
There was no mention in any of the comments in front of
reporters of cyber issues or the South China Sea.
The United States has repeatedly expressed concern about
Chinese reclamation work in the South China Sea. China says the
United States is not a claimant nation in the dispute and should
stay out of it.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which $5
trillion in ship-borne trade passes every year, and rejects the
rival claims of Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and
Taiwan.
