By Anna Yukhananov and Aileen Wang
| BEIJING, March 19
BEIJING, March 19 China and the United States
put trade and economic issues at the top of their diplomatic
agenda as President Xi Jinping met U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Tuesday and called for the two sides to focus on shared
interests rather than differences.
The two men stuck resolutely to diplomatic niceties in front
of the watching media ahead of what was, for both, their first
major international meeting since taking their respective
offices.
A U.S. official said in an e-mailed statement that the
meeting itself was a 45-minute strategic level discussion of the
major issues on the bilateral agenda including currencies,
Europe and the global economy, intellectual property,
cyber-security and North Korea, in which Lew was "candid and
direct."
China's official Xinhua news agency in a commentary - which
are not policy statements but typically reflect government
thinking - said Lew should use his visit to convince Beijing
that Washington would solve its debt problems, stabilise the
value of the dollar and honour trade treaty commitments.
"The stakes are high," the commentary said, striking a more
hawkish tone than Xi.
"I can say we have a seamless connection," China's new
president said, speaking in front of a tapestry depicting a pine
tree and flying cranes, both symbols of hospitality.
"In the China-U.S. relationship we have enormous shared
interests, but of course unavoidably we have some differences."
Lew said both countries had a responsibility to promote
global growth, and called on China to boost domestic demand to
help in global rebalancing.
"The (U.S.) president is firmly committed to building a
relationship of growing strength where we cooperate on issues of
economic and strategic importance, understanding that we will
each have to meet our own responsibilities, but we'll also have
to manage our differences," he said.
Both Xi and Lew agreed on the important role of the
Strategic and Economic Dialogue - due to take place in the
United States this year after being held in China in 2012 - in
cooperation and making progress on differences, according to the
U.S. official's e-mailed note.
TRADE RIVALRY
Trade is clearly an area of both cooperation and rivalry for
the world's two biggest economies, as China's Commerce Ministry
reinforced at a separate event, saying it would accelerate trade
talks with key trading partners as U.S. efforts to seal its own
trans-Pacific free trade deal gather pace.
China will hold three rounds of trade negotiations with
Japan and South Korea this year and step up talks with other
trading partners, the Ministry of Commerce said.
The talks are seen by analysts as a two-pronged initiative
by Beijing to engage with Japan after recent diplomatic tension
over disputed islands in the East China Sea, while also
countering the "pivot" by the U.S. to reaffirm its role in Asia
in the face of China's economic rise.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last week that Tokyo
would seek to join the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)
talks that currently bring together the United States, Canada,
Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Brunei and Singapore.
Bringing the world's third-largest economy into the
negotiations would set the stage for a final agreement covering
nearly 40 percent of world's economic output, but could also
isolate China in the process.
"We will improve communications and talks with the related
parties and push forward the progress of our own free trade
areas," Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, told
reporters when asked about Japan's plan to join TPP talks.
"We always think that every economy in the world has the
right to participate in the process of world economic
integration and we always take an open and inclusive attitude
for all efforts to push for regional and world cooperation,"
Shen said.
"We also think that any regional or bilateral free trade
agreement should be only a complement to the multilateral trade
system, not a replacement for it," he added.
For its part, Washington is eager for China to move toward a
more consumer-oriented economy and away from investment and
export-driven growth, which has contributed to a record-high
$315 billion U.S. trade deficit with China last year.
Washington wants China to reduce barriers to trade and
investment and to let the yuan currency float freely in markets.
U.S. companies face barriers to invest in around 100 Chinese
sectors, while China has complained the United States blocks
Chinese investments on unjust national security grounds.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the head of government, pledged
on Sunday to forge "a new type of relationship" with the United
States and called for the end of a cyber-hacking row between the
two countries.
A private U.S. computer security company said last month a
secretive Chinese military unit was likely behind a series of
hacking attacks targeting the United States. President Barack
Obama raised the issue during a phone call with Xi last week.
Also on Tuesday, Lew met Xu Shaoshi, chairman of China's
National and Development Reform Commission, the economic
planning agency that wields approval authority over major
investment projects.
Lew will also meet newly-appointed finance minister Lou
Jiwei, formerly head of China's sovereign wealth fund, and U.S.
business leaders.