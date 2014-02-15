BEIJING Feb 15 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry has expressed his support for online freedom in China
during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese bloggers concerned
about a crackdown by authorities on Internet discourse.
Last year China's Communist Party renewed a heavy-handed
campaign to control online interaction, threatening legal action
against people whose perceived rumours on microblogs such as
Sina Weibo are reposted more than 500 times or seen by more than
5,000 people.
Rights groups and dissidents have criticised the crackdown
as another tool for the party to limit criticism of it and to
further control freedom of expression.
The government says such steps are needed for social
stability reasons and says every country in the world seeks to
regulate the Internet.
During an approximately 40 minute discussion with Kerry on
Saturday, the bloggers focused on the need for internet freedom,
human rights, China's territorial dispute with Japan and even
President Barack Obama's travel plans, according to a U.S.
reporter who attended the session on behalf of journalists
travelling with Kerry.
Kerry said he had urged Chinese leaders to support Internet
freedom and raised the issue of press freedom, in a country with
tight controls on what the media can say and which blocks
popular foreign social media sites like Twitter and
Facebook.
"Obviously we think that the Chinese economy will be
stronger with greater freedom of the Internet," he said.
Blogger Zhang Jialong asked if the United States would get
together with the "Chinese who aspire for freedom" and help
"tear down the great Internet firewall", complaining that U.S.
companies were helping Beijing block access to sites like
Twitter.
Kerry said it was the first time he had heard complaints
that U.S. companies were helping the Chinese government control
access to the internet and that he would look into it.
Microsoft Corp denied this week it was omitting
websites from its Bing search engine results for users outside
China after a Chinese rights group said the U.S. firm was
censoring material the government deems politically sensitive.
The United States and China have long clashed over freedom
of expression and human rights, with Washington frequently
calling for the release of dissidents such as anti-corruption
campaigner Xu Zhiyong and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo.
Kerry said that he had raised human rights at high levels.
"We constantly press these issues at all of our meetings,
whether it is in the United States or here, at every level, and
we will continue to do so," he added.
But it was not the United States' role to lecture, he said,
as "no one country can come crashing in and say 'do this our
way, it is better'".