BoE's Libor alternative SONIA backed as benchmark by dealers
LONDON, April 28 Major dealers have backed the broader use of a Bank of England interest rate benchmark as an alternative to Libor, a rate that was tarnished by a rigging scandal.
BEIJING, July 10 The U.S. and China will intensify talks on a bilateral investment treaty, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday.
Lew made the remarks during annual high-level talks between the world's two largest economies. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.