BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
BEIJING, June 12 The United States and China have begun formal talks on exchanging investment treaty "negative lists", China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
The move marked a new phase in the negotiation process on the Bilateral Investment Treaty between the world's two largest economies, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Such negative lists will outline industry sectors that each side deems to be closed to the other side's investors, defining the scope of the treaty. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5