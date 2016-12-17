BEIJING Dec 17 China hopes to seal a bilateral
investment treaty with the United States as soon as possible,
and Beijing will "unwaveringly" safeguard its core interests
when dealing with Washington, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao
said.
Speaking at an economic forum, Zhu said on Saturday that
China would take appropriate measures to deal with possible
trade wars with the U.S.
China and the U.S. have been negotiating a bilateral
investment deal. U.S. officials have said a negative list that
greatly reduces the number of sectors in China off-limits to
foreign investment is critical to reaching an agreement.
