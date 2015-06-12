(Adds quotes and background)
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, June 12 The United States and China
have begun formal talks on demands for market access for an
investment treaty, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday,
calling it a new phase in negotiations that could set the scope
of an eventual deal.
The initial swapping of "negative lists", which outline
sectors that the world's two largest economies deem closed to
the other side's investors, begins what is likely to be the most
contentious stage of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) talks
launched in 2008.
China has more restrictions on foreign investment than the
United States, and U.S. investors hope that a treaty will give
them increased access to China's many state-dominated
industries, from financial services to telecommunications.
Chinese and U.S. negotiators met in Beijing for a week of
talks beginning on Monday, the ministry said in a statement on
its website.
"During this round of talks, the two sides for the first
time exchanged negative list offerings, and formally began
negative list negotiations, symbolizing that talks have entered
a new phase," the ministry said.
"The two sides will treat the China-U.S. investment
agreement as the most important matter in the bilateral trade
relationship, and will put all necessary resources into
negotiations in order to reach a mutually beneficial and
high-level investment agreement," the ministry said.
The announcement confirms an earlier Reuters report, which
said the initial lists, already months overdue, would be
exchanged as early as Monday, as Chinese and U.S. officials
prepare for high-level talks in Washington in late June.
The statement did not include details on the contents of the
negative lists.
However, foreign business leaders have said that emerging
Chinese regulations intended to bolster national security have
called into question China's commitments to market reforms and
could further restrict foreign access to sensitive sectors.
Nonetheless, some experts say there are factions in China
that would like to use the external pressure of the BIT to
hasten domestic reforms.
China has complained that the United States has singled out
Chinese investors for national security reviews.
Zhong Shan, China's International Trade Representative, told
reporters at a briefing on Friday that China had made great
efforts to trim its list.
"The length or shortness of the list cannot fully illustrate
whether negotiations are sincere on not. We must objectively
look at the two countries' actual needs and actual situations to
fix the length of the negative lists," Zhong said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)