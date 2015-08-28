BEIJING Aug 28 Turmoil in China's stock markets
should encourage the government to open the economy to foreign
services companies more quickly, a U.S. business lobby said on
Friday, adding it hoped to see investment treaty progress made
during President Xi Jinping's impending U.S. visit.
China has vowed to boost its service sector as a driver of
growth because manufacturing - a major economic engine of recent
decades - has slowed.
Foreign firms, however, have long complained that they are
largely shut out of many service industries, including banking,
insurance and securities, and argued that letting them in would
assist China's economic rebalancing.
Lester Ross, vice chairman of The American Chamber of
Commerce in China, said Chinese consumers needed more choice in
services, which would in turn provide more stability as plunging
stock markets have exacerbated worries about China's economy.
"China is actually depriving its citizens of the best
available advice, the best available services," Ross told
reporters at the launch of a report on China's service sector.
"Our hope is that the downturn in the market will encourage
the Chinese government to open faster," Ross said.
Government preferences for state-owned enterprises and
designated monopolies, and "overly broad definitions of national
security" are barriers to foreign investment in China's service
sector, the report said.
Measures by China's State Council, or cabinet, to open
sectors such as finance, education, culture and medical
treatment to foreign capital "do not yet resolve the fundamental
concerns of foreign investors", it said.
The report was issued as U.S. negotiators visit China this
week to pave the way for visible progress on a U.S.-China
bilateral investment treaty (BIT) during Xi's visit to
Washington in September.
"Numerous companies have reported being told by Chinese
government officials that any further market opening will
be held off until the completion of the BIT," the report said.
China, which has more restrictions on foreign investment
than the United States, is in talks with Washington to reduce
the scope of so-called negative lists of sectors closed to the
other side's investors.
The sides exchanged initial lists, of which service
industries are a key component, in June.
Chamber of Commerce Chairman James Zimmerman said he hoped
significant progress in reducing China's restrictions will be
announced during Xi's U.S. visit.
"That is one of the things that we are really pushing, that
there is no place on that negative list for the service sector,"
Zimmerman said.
