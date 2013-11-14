BEIJING Nov 14 China faces steep intellectual
property rights challenges which undercut Beijing's efforts to
boost innovation, the U.S. ambassador said on Thursday, comments
that drew a rebuke from China's Foreign Ministry.
Intellectual property rights (IPR) are a perennial headache
for foreign companies operating in China and critics argue that
poor enforcement scares off firms from transferring technology
or applying for patents.
The United States has lamented that lax controls have made
possible the "systematic stealing" of American innovations.
Ambassador Gary Locke said a "long road" lay ahead before
rights holders in China could feel confident that their IPR
would be protected under the law.
"Rights holders, including many Chinese, have told us ...
that courts lack consistency in the application of procedural
remedies and that damages awarded do not fully compensate for
losses or fail to deter future infringers," he told a forum.
"So long as such entrepreneurs' efforts go unrewarded,
China's efforts to develop an innovative, 21st Century economy
will remain stunted."
China, he said, was "clearly moving in the right direction",
but the most pressing issue was reform of trade secrets law.
The United States has called China's theft of trade secrets
a "grave problem" as a target company can see market position
and competitive advantages from research investment evaporate as
a result of corporate espionage.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang disputed the comments,
saying China had made "obvious" achievements on IPR enforcement.
"On the issue of protecting IPR, we hope that the country in
question can increase dialogue and cooperation and mutual
understanding and not blindly exert pressure and criticise," Qin
told a news briefing.
Experts have long argued that improvement in China's IPR
environment would accelerate when domestic companies felt their
innovations where being stymied.
On Wednesday, a coalition of Chinese Internet TV firms and
U.S. film trade group the Motion Picture Association of America
sued Internet giant Baidu Inc and smaller software firm
Shenzhen QVOD for $50 million in damages for what they called
"rampant" piracy and copyright violation.
IPR rights have also been a sticking point in China-European
Union relations, with Beijing calling for a relaxation of the
limits on the export of European technology.
"On the export of high-tech ... one of the biggest
impediments that European companies see is the sometimes
insufficient protection of IPR. That being addressed would maybe
boost high-tech trade most," EU Ambassador Markus Ederer told
reporters ahead of a China-EU summit in Beijing next week.
