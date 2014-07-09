BEIJING, July 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said on Wednesday that moving to a market-determined exchange
rate will be a crucial step for China, as the two countries
began annual high-level talks.
"We support China's efforts to allow the market to play a
more decisive role in the economy and rely more on household
consumption to drive China's economic growth. Moving to a
market-determined exchange rate will be a crucial step," he
said.
"We welcome this commitment and China's economic growth. A
prosperous China that grows in a way that is consistent with
international rules and norms will contribute to the strong,
sustainable and balanced growth of the global economy."
