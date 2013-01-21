(Corrects spelling of disputed in headline)
BEIJING Jan 21 China rebuked U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton on Monday for her public backing of
Japan's administration over a string of uninhabited islands in
the East China Sea which are at the centre of a messy dispute
between China and Japan.
Clinton, speaking after meeting Japanese Foreign Minister
Fumio Kishida, repeated the long-standing U.S. position that
Washington acknowledged the islands were under Japan's
administration, raising China's ire.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said on Monday
that Clinton's remarks were a distortion of the facts.
"The relevant comments by the U.S. side neglects the facts
and confuses right with wrong. China is extremely dissatisfied
and resolutely opposed to this," he told a daily news briefing.
"We urge the U.S. side to take a responsible attitude
towards dealing with the Diaoyu Islands, be cautious in what
they say and do and take concrete steps to maintain regional
stability and overall picture of Sino-U.S. ties to gain the
trust of the Chinese people."
Tensions over the tiny islands, known as Senkaku in Japan
and Diaoyu in China, have flared in recent months, one of
several maritime territorial disputes involving China that have
worsened as Washington seeks to shift its security focus to
Asia.
Hong said nobody could change the reality that the islands
belonged to China, though he insisted Beijing was committed to
talks in resolving the spat.
"The source of the extreme tension over the Diaoyu Islands
is because of Japan's illegal purchase (of them) and its series
of actions which have escalated the situation. Nobody can
conceal this."
The long-standing territorial dispute bubbled over again
last September when the Japanese government decided to
nationalise some of the islands, buying them from a private
Japanese owner.
Clinton, who is due to step down in coming weeks, said the
United States does not take a position on the ultimate
sovereignty of the islands, but opposed any unilateral actions
that would seek to undermine Japanese administration.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the
Chinese remarks were "extremely regrettable".
"The comment by Secretary Clinton is a reflection of the
United States' strong commitment to the Japan-U.S. security
treaty. The Japanese government regards it highly and welcomes
it."
