Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) greets visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry before their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Diego Azubel/Pool

BEIJING Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told visiting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday that China will never allow any chaos or war on the Korean Peninsula.

"China is serious on this. We not only say so, but do so," Wang said, in comments carried by the official Xinhua news agency.

