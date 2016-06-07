Manchester's Arndale shopping centre reopening - Reuters witness
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
BEIJING Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi, the country's top diplomat, said on Tuesday a new law managing the operation of foreign non-government organisations in China is a step to advance the rule of law.
He was speaking at the end of high-level Sino-U.S. talks in Beijing.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard)
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.