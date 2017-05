U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures as he speaks at the U.S.-China Climate-Smart/Low-Carbon Cities Summit held at a hotel in Beijing, China June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

BEIJING China intends to remain open and does not believe a new law on foreign non-government bodies will affect its ability to do so, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying during talks.

Kerry was speaking to reporters at the end of high-level discussions between China and the United States in Beijing.

