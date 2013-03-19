BEIJING, March 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew will meet new Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at a
critical time in relations between the world's two largest
economies, with cyber hacking, the Chinese currency and market
access high on the agenda for talks.
The meeting will be Xi's first with a senior foreign
official since he was formally elected as president by China's
parliament on Thursday. It is also Lew's first major trip since
his confirmation, indicating the importance of the relationship.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the head of government, pledged
on Sunday to forge "a new type of relationship" with the United
States and called for the end of a cyber-hacking row between the
two countries.
A private U.S. computer security company said last month a
secretive Chinese military unit was likely behind a series of
hacking attacks targeting the United States. President Barack
Obama raised the issue during a phone call with Xi last week.
Lew plans to press Chinese officials to stop cyber attacks
directed at the United States. China, in turn, says it is the
target of U.S. hacking attacks.
Li has said reform was necessary to deliver long-term
economic stability and Lew will also push China to accelerate
economic reforms.
Lew also wants Beijing to allow its currency to rise faster
against the U.S. dollar and to take steps to increase market
access for U.S. goods and to protect intellectual property
rights better.
Later on Tuesday, Lew will meet Xu Shaoshi, chairman of
China's National and Development Reform Commission, the economic
planning agency that wields approval authority over major
investment projects.
Lew will also meet newly-appointed finance minister Lou
Jiwei, formerly head of China's sovereign wealth fund.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Tait and Michael
Perry)