BEIJING, March 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew met new Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at a
critical time in relations between the world's two largest
economies, with cyber hacking, market access and the Chinese
currency high on the agenda for talks.
In a carefully-choreographed gathering, both officials
emphasised the importance of the relationship between the
world's two largest economies, and made only passing reference
to contentious topics.
"I can say we have a seamless connection," said Xi, speaking
in front of a tapestry depicting a pine tree and flying cranes,
both symbols of hospitality.
"In the China-U.S. relationship we have enormous shared
interests, but of course unavoidably we have some differences."
Lew said both countries have a responsibility to promote
global growth, and called on China to boost domestic demand to
help in global rebalancing.
"The (U.S.) president is firmly committed to building a
relationship of growing strength where we cooperate on issues of
economic and strategic importance, understanding that we will
each have to meet our own responsibilities, but we'll also have
to manage our differences," he said.
The United States is eager for China to move toward a more
consumer-oriented economy and away from investment and
export-driven growth, which has contributed to a record-high
$315 billion U.S. trade deficit with China last year.
Lew also called on both countries to reduce barriers to
trade and investment, but did not mention concerns about China's
undervalued yuan currency, a key concern for U.S. lawmakers.
U.S. companies face barriers to invest in around 100 Chinese
sectors, while China has complained the United States blocks
Chinese investments on unjust national security grounds.
The meeting was Xi's first with a senior foreign official
since he was formally elected as president by China's parliament
on Thursday in a once-in-a-decade transition. It is also Lew's
first foreign trip since his confirmation, indicating the
importance of the relationship.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the head of government, pledged
on Sunday to forge "a new type of relationship" with the United
States and called for the end of a cyber-hacking row between the
two countries.
A private U.S. computer security company said last month a
secretive Chinese military unit was likely behind a series of
hacking attacks targeting the United States. President Barack
Obama raised the issue during a phone call with Xi last week.
Lew plans to press Chinese officials to stop cyber attacks
directed at the United States. China, in turn, says it is the
target of U.S. hacking attacks.
Lew also wants Beijing to allow its currency to rise faster
against the U.S. dollar, to take steps to increase market access
for U.S. goods, and to better protect intellectual property
rights.
Later on Tuesday, Lew is set to meet Xu Shaoshi, chairman of
China's National and Development Reform Commission, the economic
planning agency that wields approval authority over major
investment projects.
Lew will also meet newly-appointed finance minister Lou
Jiwei, formerly head of China's sovereign wealth fund, and U.S.
business leaders.
