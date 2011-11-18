BEIJING Nov 18 China must allow Chinese and foreign companies to make investment decisions without government interference, the U.S. ambassador said in Beijing on Friday.

Gary Locke, who took up his new post in August, also said the United States will work to double exports to China by 2015 and that China should liberalise its financial sector.

Locke said that the build-up of U.S. military forces in Australia was not aimed at trying to contain China.

