By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING Nov 18 China should allow
domestic and foreign companies to make investment decisions
without government interference, the U.S. ambassador to China
said on Friday.
Gary Locke also said the United States would work to double
exports to China by 2015, and that China should liberalise its
financial sector.
Locke criticised the Chinese business environment as being
opaque and stacked against foreign companies.
"The single biggest obstacle is a lack of openness in the
Chinese economy," Locke said in a speech to a conference in
Beijing.
"If this continues, it means there will be fewer
opportunities for Chinese businesses" as well as U.S. and other
foreign companies, he said.
"We will work with China to create a more level playing
field that Chinese companies enjoy in the Unites States."
In directing the economy, China stacks the odds against
foreign companies seeking markets in the country, he said.
"China selects national champions and shuts out foreign
competition altogether," said Locke, who assumed his post in
August.
"These doubts could be eased if China ... allows foreign and
Chinese companies to make investment decisions without
government interference," he said.
The U.S. envoy also called on China to liberalise the
financial services sector, from banking to electronic payments.
A more open financial sector would put more money in the
pockets of the Chinese people, Locke said.
"More opening of financial services to foreign competition
will create a more dynamic China."
Greater openness, he said, would benefit Chinese as well as
foreign companies and hasten economic recovery around the world,
he said.
Locke also called for a tougher crackdown on intellectual
property theft, which he said was widespread in China.
Legitimate software sales in Vietnam, he said, were greater
than legitimate software sales in all of China, whose population
is 15 times larger, he said.
Regarding China's trade surplus, Locke said he would lead
five trade missions to Chinese cities over the next year to drum
up demand for U.S. products to meet the goal of doubling exports
to the country.
At the same time, Washington will seek to increase Chinese
direct investment in the United States. Foreign direct
investment accounts for 5 million jobs in the United States,
Locke said, including employees of Chinese firms.
Locke also sought to reassure Beijing, saying the recently
announced deployment of U.S. military forces to Australia is not
aimed at trying to contain China.
The deployment of about 2,500 U.S. Marines to Australia has
been discussed for years and is not a new development, he said.
"There needs to be a realigning of our troops," Locke said,
referring to the winding down of U.S. commitments in Afghanistan
and Iraq.
"We need to make sure they can move quickly and effectively
for any flare-up," he said. "This announcement is certainly not
aimed at China."
