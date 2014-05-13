BEIJING May 13 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
discussed the South China Sea dispute with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and urged him to speak and act cautiously, a
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Wang urged Kerry to be objective, ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying said at a daily press briefing.
Tensions rose in the resource-rich South China Sea last week
after China positioned a giant oil rig in an area also claimed
by Vietnam. Each country accused the other of ramming its ships
near the disputed Paracel Islands.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting
rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the Philippines,
Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. It also has a separate maritime
dispute with Japan.
