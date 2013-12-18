By Greg Torode
HONG KONG Dec 18 A lack of detailed operational
guidelines between the Chinese military and the United States
and its allies is heightening fears that a miscalculation or
mishap across Asia's crowded seas and skies could get out of
control.
When a U.S. guided missile cruiser shadowing China's only
aircraft carrier in the South China Sea earlier this month was
forced to change course to avoid hitting a smaller Chinese
warship, it was seen as the latest sign of how dangerously
closely the two navies now operate.
Further north, China's new air defence identification zone
over the East China Sea includes the skies above tiny islands
administered by Japan that Beijing also claims.
Airborne surveillance and fighter patrols from the United
States and its Japanese and South Korean allies are expected to
increase to counter any Chinese measures to police the zone,
experts said.
"The chance of error is high," said Bonnie Glaser, an expert
on Chinese security at the independent Center for Strategic and
International Studies in Washington. "If things continue along
their present path, you do have to wonder what the consequences
will be. There should be an understanding on what constitutes a
safe intercept, and there should be reliable communication
channels between air forces."
The United States and China probably had the ability to stop
an accident between their forces from escalating, Glaser said,
but a mishap between China and Japan could be hard to contain
given nationalistic and domestic political pressures.
While some routine operational communication has increased -
particularly at sea - U.S. and Japanese naval officials and
diplomats often voice frustration at what they see as China's
slow progress in adopting the sort of detailed operational rules
that kept the peace with then-Soviet forces at sea and in the
air during the Cold War.
Those arrangements allowed for extensive monitoring and
shadowing of rival militaries outside of territorial waters and
airspace, with clear understandings that dangerous manoeuvres
must be avoided at sea and in the air.
Japan and China agreed in 2011 to hold discussions on
setting up a defence hotline for maritime and air emergencies.
But talks stalled after the Japanese government in 2012
bought the islands at the heart of its territorial row with
Beijing from a private landowner to fend off a potentially more
inflammatory purchase by the Tokyo metropolitan government, at
the time headed by a nationalist governor.
IMPASSE OVER ECONOMIC ZONE
While the 1972 U.S.-Soviet agreement has been used widely by
Moscow since, China wants different guidelines with Washington,
military officials and analysts said.
Beijing has long objected to military surveillance across
and above its 200-mile exclusive economic zone - something the
United States and other countries insist is international space
and therefore open to routine military activity.
An exclusive economic zone is an area that extends beyond a
country's territorial sea boundary, giving it rights to oil and
fisheries resources but full freedom of passage to foreign
ships.
"We're not going to change our position on this, but we do
want to firm up some operational norms with China that, put
simply, will allow us to operate more safely in each other's
space," said one Asian-based U.S. military officer who declined
to be identified because he was not authorised to talk to the
media.
China sought to put the ball back in Washington's court,
saying it wanted more detailed guidelines.
"As far as I understand, not long ago, China proposed
wanting to proactively investigate setting military and security
rules of behaviour in the air and at sea," Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "We hope the United States can
meet us halfway and work hard to increase exchanges, dialogue,
cooperation and mutual trust."
Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jeff Pool said a
"sustained and reliable" relationship was vital to managing
crises. "Our military-to-military contacts should support
deterrence of conflict and lower the risk of miscalculation by
encouraging continuous ... discussion of strategic issues, such
as maritime security," he said.
Military activity in China's economic zone was the key
sticking point, said Ian Storey, a regional security analyst at
Singapore's Institute of Southeast Asian Studies.
"China is not going to sign anything that justifies military
surveillance by the U.S. and its allies within its exclusive
economic zone - it has always said that is illegal," he said. "I
think any serious analyst is concerned at the growing risks of
some kind of accident in the region spiraling out of control."
Russian and U.S. forces have routinely entered each other's
economic zones for decades, knowing they will be monitored and
possibly shadowed.
A more limited arrangement between Chinese and U.S. forces
called the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement was reached
in 1998.
It has led to regular meetings but no hard progress toward
improved operational arrangements, said U.S. military officials
and analysts, despite a mid-air collision between a Chinese
fighter and a U.S. surveillance plane near China's Hainan Island
in 2001 and the Chinese blocking of an unarmed U.S.
oceanographic ship in the South China Sea in 2009.
SOVIET-STYLE DEAL SEEN UNLIKELY
In its first comment on the Dec. 5 near-miss involving the
USS Cowpens and a Chinese warship off Hainan, China's Defence
Ministry said the defence departments on both sides carried out
"effective communication".
It was unclear if the vessels were in China's exclusive
economic zone at the time.
"China is just uncomfortable with U.S. activities inside its
economic zone," said Zhang Baohui, a mainland security academic
based at Hong Kong's Lingnan University.
As its reach expands, China's navy has entered economic
zones that surround U.S.-ally Japan and the U.S. islands of Guam
and Hawaii, but Beijing is probably not ready to negotiate the
kind of deal Washington had with Moscow, he said.
"When China's navy is more powerful and feels a sense of
equality with the U.S. it might feel more comfortable, but not
now," Zhang said.
Indeed, an editorial on Tuesday in Beijing's official China
Daily lashed out at U.S. deployments near China's coasts, saying
they represented "a growing risk to China's national security".
"Given the behaviour of U.S. warships and military planes
near China's coast in recent years, it is clear the U.S. warship
was spying and even harassing the Chinese ships," it said.
Operational-level U.S. naval officers have told Reuters of
growing contacts with Chinese vessels in the seas around East
Asia, as China's navy tests its blue-water capabilities to
challenge U.S. dominance of the region's waters.
When Reuters was taken aboard the USS George Washington
aircraft carrier as it carried out exercises in the South China
Sea last month, officers described being monitored by a Chinese
naval frigate 30 km (19 miles) away - well within the carrier's
sensitive protective zone, where U.S. escort ships and aircraft
are constantly on guard.
"It would be a natural conclusion they would be operating in
the vicinity of us," Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, the carrier
strike group commander, said at the time, adding that routine
communication with Chinese naval ships was "professional".
