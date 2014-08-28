BEIJING Aug 28 China on Thursday urged the
United States to cut back on, or even stop, its close
surveillance of the Asian giant using patrol aircraft, if it
seriously seeks to repair damaged bilateral ties.
Ties between the world's two largest economies have been
strained by competing territorial claims between China and its
neighbours, some of them U.S. allies, in the South China and
East China seas.
The two countries have exchanged barbs over a jet intercept
of a U.S. navy patrol plane by a Chinese aircraft last week,
with the United States saying the Chinese jet came within 10 m.
(33 ft) of its plane over the sea.
"If the United States really hopes to avoid impacting
bilateral relations, the best course of action is to reduce or
halt close surveillance of China," Defence Ministry spokesman
Yang Yujun said in a statement on the ministry's website.
The U.S. patrols had "seriously harmed China's security
interests", he added.
The Pentagon has said the Chinese fighter pilot flew
acrobatic manoeuvres around the U.S. Navy's P-8 Poseidon
anti-submarine reconnaissance plane in international airspace in
the South China Sea.
China has said the criticism by the United States, which
filed a diplomatic complaint with Beijing on Friday, is
groundless and that its pilot kept a safe distance.
Military officials from both countries held talks on rules
of behaviour this week at the Pentagon, a U.S. official said.
The incident took place 220 km (137 miles) from China's
southern island province of Hainan, Yang said. Hainan is home to
several military bases, including one that houses a sensitive
submarine fleet.
China's pilots acted properly and took safety into account,
Yang added.
"Compared to those countries that let their pilots fly about
at other people's doorsteps, we certainly value the security of
our pilots and equipment more," he said.
The United States and China have differing views about the
legality of U.S. military overflights in much of the region as a
result of China's broad territorial claims and differing
interpretations of rights under the Law of the Sea treaty.
Yang blamed the U.S. patrols as being the root cause of
unforeseen air incidents.
"The U.S. is constantly nagging about the distance between
both countries' aircraft and technological issues and neglecting
the political problem of its high-frequency, close surveillance
of China."
China's sovereignty claims over the strategic stretch of
mineral-rich water off its southern coast and to the east of
mainland Southeast Asia set it directly against U.S. allies
Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia
also lay claim to parts of the disputed areas.
