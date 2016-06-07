Manchester's Arndale shopping centre reopening - Reuters witness
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States and China are determined to fully enforce sanctions against North Korea.
He was speaking in Beijing at the end of high-level talks between the United States and China.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Ben Blanchard)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.