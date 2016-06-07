US Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the US - China High Level Consultation on People to People Exchange at the National Museum in Beijing, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

BEIJING U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States and China are determined to fully enforce sanctions against North Korea.

He was speaking in Beijing at the end of high-level talks between the United States and China.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Ben Blanchard)