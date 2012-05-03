BEIJING May 3 It is clear that blind Chinese
dissident Chen Guangcheng and his family had a change of heart
about remaining in China, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
Chen, a self-taught legal activist, left the U.S. Embassy on
Wednesday and is now under Chinese control in a Beijing
hospital. He had taken refuge at the U.S. mission for six days
after escaping house arrest and left after U.S. officials
assured him that Beijing had promised to improve his
circumstances.
But Chen said on Thursday by telephone from hospital, where
he was escorted by U.S. officials and was being treated for a
broken foot, that he had changed his mind after speaking to his
wife who spoke of recent threats made against his family.