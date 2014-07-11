By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, July 11 China and the United States
have signed a preliminary agreement to cooperate on strategic
petroleum reserves (SPR), China's National Energy Administration
(NEA) said, marking the first such effort between the world's
top two oil consumers.
During a visit to Beijing this week, U.S. Energy Secretary
Ernest Moniz and NEA head Wu Xinxiong signed a Memorandum of
Understanding on SPR cooperation, the NEA said on its website
late on Thursday. It did not give any further details on the
cooperation. (wwww.nea.gov.cn)
Having a sufficient emergency oil stockpile means more to
China now after it surpassed the United States late last year as
the world's largest net oil importer. Overseas purchases help
meet around 57 percent of China's total crude oil requirement.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy watchdog
for developed nations, has long pushed for China to be more
transparent in sharing its stockpile data even though China is
not an IEA member.
China aims to eventually meet the OECD standard of
stockpiling enough to cover 90 days of net oil imports.
By the end of 2013, China had a total of 141 million barrels
reserve space, a research arm of the country's top oil and gas
producer CNPC estimated in January, which would be equivalent to
about 22 days of the country's net oil imports.
China filled its first batch of SPR tanks totalling 102
million barrels by early 2009 and kicked off the construction of
phase-two tanks later in the same year.
China finished construction of two reserve bases for the
second phase - Lanzhou and Dushanzi in landlocked northwest - in
late 2011 and pumped oil into them in the first half of 2012,
industry sources have said.
Beijing has never disclosed second-phase details such as
location, individual capacity, investment or construction
schedule. Both the government and oil firms have guarded the
details on stock levels amid worries that giving away data would
put China at a disadvantage in the market.
In the first half of 2014, Chinese crude imports rose 10.2
percent versus a year earlier, more than double the rate in 2013
despite subdued demand growth for oil. Analysts have said such
high imports could suggest stockpiling in commercial storages or
even SPR tanks.
Barclays predicted in May that China could add up to a total
of 58 million barrels this year of new SPR capacity.
