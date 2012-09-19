* Meeting with Xi Jinping was vice-president's first
appearance in nearly two weeks
* Panetta says vice-president "very engaged" in discussion
* Calls for closer ties between U.S., Chinese militaries
By David Alexander
BEIJING, Sept 19 China's leader-in-waiting Xi
Jinping on Wednesday held his first talks with a foreign
official since vanishing from the public eye nearly two weeks
ago, telling U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta he wanted to
advance ties with the United States.
Vice-President Xi's disappearance had prompted widespread
rumours that he was ill or worse ahead of this year's
five-yearly Communist Party Congress when he is expected to be
named party chief.
Asked if he had learned why Xi had been out of view for some
time, Panetta referred the question to the Chinese government
but added: "Frankly, my impression was that he was very healthy
and very engaged."
He said their scheduled 45-minute meeting had run over by
more than half an hour, in part because the vice president "was
very much engaged in the discussion" and wanted to raise a range
of bilateral strategic issues facing the two countries.
"I believe that your visit will be very helpful in further
advancing the state-to-state and mil-to-mil
(military-to-military) relations between our two countries," Xi
told Panetta during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of
the People.
Pentagon spokesman George Little called the discussions
constructive and candid, covering issues ranging from North
Korea to "the importance of the peaceful resolution of maritime
territorial disputes".
Panetta's visit has come at a fraught time for China, which
is in the midst of a row with U.S. ally Japan over who owns a
small group of islands in the East China Sea. The dispute has
triggered anti-Japanese protests in China in the past few days.
Critics in China believe that a U.S. move to shift its
strategic focus to the region has encouraged countries like
Japan to be more bold when dealing with Beijing.
But Panetta, in remarks later to cadets at a Chinese
military academy, sought to convince Beijing that the shift in
focus was not an attempt to hem in China.
Panetta told students at the Armoured Forces Engineering
Academy that expanding U.S. missile defences in Asia were aimed
at North Korea, not China, and that deepening U.S. defence ties
with allies in the region were to reinforce a security system
that had helped China flourish.
"Our rebalance to the Asia-Pacific region is not an attempt
to contain China," he said. "It is an attempt to engage China
and expand its role in the Pacific. It is about creating a new
model in the relationship of two Pacific powers."
Panetta's remarks echoed the message delivered in meetings
with defence and political leaders during his three-day visit.
"NOT CONVINCED"
But the message is difficult to sell to a sceptical Chinese
audience concerned about U.S. missile defences in Japan,
expanding military ties with the Philippines and suspicion that
Washington wants military access to Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam.
"The Chinese just don't buy it. They are not convinced,"
said Bonnie Glaser, a China analyst at the Center for Strategic
and International Studies, a Washington think-tank.
"Moreover they see the U.S. as emboldening nations like
Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam who have territorial disputes
with China to directly confront Beijing."
Panetta has said the United States takes no position in the
territorial dispute between Japan and China, though acknowledges
U.S. defence obligations in the event of an attack on Japan.
Panetta said that while Washington and Beijing would not
always agree, it was important to look to areas where they could
work together. "We cannot let those disagreements and challenges
blind us to the great opportunities that exist," he said.
Panetta told reporters later he was encouraged by statements
from Chinese officials who said they did not view the U.S.
presence in the Pacific as a threat.
"The key for them is that as we develop and strengthen our
presence here that we do it in conjunction with developing a
strong U.S.-China relationship and that both countries work
together," he said. "That gave me a lot of hope that they
understand exactly what our whole intent is here."