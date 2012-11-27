WASHINGTON Nov 27 The United States will raise
concerns with China over a new map in Chinese passports which
details claims to disputed maritime territory, alarming some of
its Southeast Asian neighbors, the State Department said on
Tuesday.
"We do have concerns about this map which is causing tension
and anxiety between and among the states in the South China
Sea," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told a news
briefing. "We do intend to raise this with the Chinese in terms
of it not being helpful to the environment we all seek to
resolve these issues."
The Philippines and Vietnam have in recent days condemned
the new microchip-equipped passports, saying the map they
contain violates their national sovereignty by marking disputed
waters as Chinese territory..
India, which also claims two Himalayan regions shown on the
map as Chinese territory, is responding by issuing visas stamped
with its own version of the borders.
The United States, which has urged China and its Southeast
Asian neighbors to agree on a code of conduct as a first step
toward reducing tensions over the South China Sea, will continue
to accept the new Chinese passports because they meet the
standards of a legal travel document.
"That's a different matter than whether it's politically
smart or helpful to be taking steps that antagonize countries
that we want to see a negotiation happen with," Nuland said.
(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Todd Eastham)